Health care jobs boom in Sacramento region: Here are the top eight employers

The Sacramento health care sector has grown by 23 percent in the last four years, the highest growth rate of any economic sector except construction, according to numbers from the state Employment Development Department. Using statistics gathered by The Business Journals, here are the eight largest health care employers in the region, which includes Sacramento, Yolo, El Dorado and Placer counties. The top eight employed nearly 60,000.
1. Kaiser Permanente
Number of local full-time employees in 2018: 16,959
Percentage increase since 2014: 92 percent
Year established: 1965
The health care giant leads the list in both growth and number of employees. Employees work in health insurance, hospital care, research and other areas.
2. UC Davis Health
Number of local full-time employees in 2018: 13,012
Percentage increase since 2014: 44 percent
Year established: 1852
The academic health center is a teaching hospital owned and operated by UC Davis School of Medicine. It is affiliated with the UC Davis School of Medicine, the Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing and the UC Davis Medical Group. The 142-acre campus includes a level 1 trauma center.
3. Sutter Health
Number of local full-time employees in 2018: 12,138
Percentage increase since 2014: 16 percent
Year established: 1923
Sutter Health is a large health care system with hospitals and services in California and Hawaii. It provides services in cancer care, diabetes care, children’s health, sleep disorders, and weight loss surgery.
4. Dignity Health
Number of local full-time employees in 2018: 7,000
Percentage increase since 2014: 0 percent
Year established: 1895
Dignity Health provides health care through its 39 hospitals and 400+ care centers across 21 states. It’s the largest hospital in California and provides cancer treatment, surgeries, women’s health treatments and urgent care. The company was founded in 1986 under the name Catholic Healthcare West but in 2012 left the Catholic Church and changed its name to Dignity Health. Though the company hasn’t grown since 2014, it remains the fourth largest healthcare employer in the region.
5. Health Net Inc.
Number of local full-time employees in 2018: 3,000
Percentage increase since 2014: 30 percent
Year established: 1979
Health Net provides insurance plans throughout the country through group, individual, and government-sponsored programs. It makes philanthropic contributions to groups supporting health programs for children and military families and offers prescription services.
6. VSP Global
Number of local full-time employees in 2018: 2,700
Percentage increase since 2014: 13 percent
Year established: 1965
VSP Global provides vision care services such as insurance, eyewear and eye care services. It has locations throughout the world and is the largest eye-insurance program in the country.
7. Blue Shield of California
Number of local full-time employees in 2018: 2,319
Percentage increase since 2014: 26 percent
Year established: 1980
Blue Shield is a nonprofit health plan provider throughout the country. It contracts with 96 percent of hospitals, the most of any insurance company.
8. Eskaton
Number of local full-time employees in 2018: 1,347
Percentage increase since 2014: 14 percent
Year established: 1968
Eskaton Village Carmichael is a gated senior retirement community. Its services includes short-term rehabilitation, long-term nursing care and therapy.
