Mercy San Juan, Sutter Roseville grab spots on U.S. News list of top local hospitals

Carmichael’s Mercy San Juan Medical Center and Sutter Roseville Medical Center claimed spots this year on U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of best regional hospitals, knocking Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center off the list.

The magazine on Tuesday released its highly respected rankings of national, state and regional hospitals. On the local list, Sacramento’s UC Davis Medical Center again came in at No. 1 and Sacramento’s Sutter Medical Center was ranked No. 2. Mercy San Juan tied with Sacramento’s Mercy General Hospital for the No. 3 spot, and Sutter Roseville Medical Center came in at No. 5.

Last year, Kaiser Roseville tied with Mercy General for the No. 3 spot, and neither Sutter Roseville nor Mercy San Juan made the list.

UC Davis is the highest-ranking local hospital on the state list of best hospitals, where it came in at No. 5, the same position it held last year. It ranked behind UC San Francisco Medical Center, UCLA Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and Stanford Hospital

UC Davis chief medical officer J. Douglas Kirk said: “We’re extremely pleased that we have maintained our high stature with U.S. News & World Report. We continue to be the fifth-ranked hospital in the state of California, and given the size of the state and hundreds of hospitals that are here, that’s a tremendous accolade for us. We also remain the No. 1 hospital in the Sacramento region.”

Other local hospitals that ranked on the state list are Sutter Medical Center, 16; Mercy San Juan Medical Center, 34; Mercy General Hospital, tied at 34; and Sutter Roseville, 43.

UC Davis was the only Sacramento-area hospital to be ranked among the top 50 U.S. hospitals when it comes to complex specialty care. It ranked in 11 of 25 categories, including 14th for gynecology, 16th for nephrology, 19th in urology, and 20th for its ear, nose and throat specialty. In the 2017-18 rankings, UCD ranked 12th in gynecology, 26th in nephrology, 22nd in urology and 41st in the ear, nose and throat specialty.

Four California hospitals again made it onto U.S. News’ honor roll of the top 20 hospitals in the nation. UCSF was No. 6; Stanford Hospital, No. 9; UCLA Medical Center, No. 7; and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, No. 8.

Of the UCSF Health ranking, chief executive officer Mark Laret said: “To get to the top and remain there, you must have an unrelenting focus on the fundamentals – the quality and safety of the care you deliver, the experience patients have, and the (cost management) to provide services in today’s health care market. We have been aggressive on every one of those fronts, and we just strive to keep getting better.”

In 2017, UCSF was at No. 5, UCLA at No. 7, Stanford at No. 9 and Cedars-Sinai at No. 11.





The top five U.S. hospitals for 2018-2019 were the Mayo Clinic based in Rochester, Minn.; Cleveland Clinic; Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Hospital, Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital; and the University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, based in Ann Arbor.





“For nearly three decades, U.S. News has strived to make hospital quality more transparent to healthcare consumers nationwide,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “By providing the most comprehensive data available on nearly every hospital across the United States, we give patients, families and physicians information to support their search for the best care across a range of procedures, conditions and specialties.”

U.S. News assessed only hospitals that met one of four different criteria. They looked at teaching hospitals, hospitals affiliated with a medical school, hospitals with at least 200 beds or those with at least 100 beds that treated patients in at least four of eight specialties that U.S. News deemed significant.





The magazine and its partner, the research group RTI International, analyzed more than 2,600 metrics across 21 data-driven specialties and procedures and conditions to derive the 2018-19 rankings. Roughly 4,500 hospitals were evaluated for this year’s 29th annual Best Hospitals lists, but fewer than 1 percent - only 158 - ranked in at least one specialty.

If hospitals do not rank among the top 50 in a specialty, they receive marks such as high performing, average, below average, unranked, ineligible or no scorecard. No Sacramento-area hospital was ranked below average in any category.