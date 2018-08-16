Raley’s customers can now refill their prescriptions using a mobile app

Raley’s announced Wednesday it will offer customers a new mobile pharmacy app which will send users notifications when prescriptions are ready for pick up.
The Raley’s Pharmacy app is part of an ongoing effort by the West Sacramento-based grocery chain to make shopping as convenient as possible. The company also has a separate “Raley’s” mobile app which allows customers to place shopping orders for curbside pick-up or delivery.
Last year, Raley’s expanded its grocery delivery service in the Sacramento area.
In addition to sending notifications, Raley’s Pharmacy app will remind customers when a refill is due and place a refill order. It will also allow customers to manage prescriptions for themselves and their families from a single account and move their prescription orders to another location, according to the press release.
“We wanted to provide a convenient option for our customers who are on the go and busy to handle their prescriptions, and refill their orders in the most efficient way possible,” said Raley’s spokeswoman Chelsea Minor.
The grocery company partnered with the San Francisco-based firm mscripts, which develops apps for ordering and refilling prescriptions. Minor explained mscripts helps to ensure personal information remains confidential and Raley’s remains in compliance with HIPAA laws.
To ensure privacy, customers would need to create a new, personal account, Minor said.
Minor said a majority of Raley’s and Bel Air Markets in the Sacramento region have pharmacies — 99 of the company’s total 129 locations include pharmacies. As far as she knows, Raley’s is the first grocery company to launch an app to meet pharmaceutical needs.
The Raley’s Pharmacy app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Comments