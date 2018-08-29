This new app can get a doctor to your house in 2 hours
Sacramento area doctors are making house calls again through a mobile app called Heal, which can have a physician in a patient’s home within two hours. Dr. Janet O’Brien visits with patient Sarah Gonzalez on Monday, August 27, 2018, in Roseville.
The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released data showing that doctors diagnosed more than 2 million people with syphilis, gonorrhea or chlamydia in 2016. That's a record high in the United States.
UC Davis, on August 8, 2018, announced that along with Kindred Healthcare, it will construct and operate a second hospital on its downtown Sacramento campus to provide rehabilitation services for stroke, spinal cord and brain trauma patients.
Kechi Okwuchi, burn survivor and former patient of the Galveston Shriners Hospital, captured the hearts of millions of Americans when she soared to the finals of the 2017 season of America’s Got Talent. Kechi sings at Shriners Hospital in Sacramento
The iron lung allowed polio victims to breathe. To hear Dr. Robert LaPerriere, or "Dr. Bob," explain how the apparatus works is to truly appreciate what polio victims had to endure in the 1940s, '50s and '60s.
The Museum of Medical History of the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society showcases developments in medicine with a special relationship to the Sacramento region, from the mid-1800‘s through today.
Personal fitness trainer Anthony Robinson was shocked to learn he had heart failure. But it's not a death sentence. Along with a great attitude to live, his cardiologist got him back to the gym through medication therapy treatment.