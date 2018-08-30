Rabid bats found near Golden 1 Center, county health officials say

Bats with rabies have been found in downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento County Department of Health Services announced Thursday. Multiple bats were found near Golden 1 Center. They were transported last Friday to the county’s public health lab, where they tested positive for rabies.

County officials believe all individuals exposed to the rabid bats have been identified and given medical recommendations, according to the news release.

“We have been in communication with the individuals having direct contact with the bats,” Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County’s public health officer, said in a statement.

Kasirye also reminded residents not to touch bats and to ensure that their pets are properly vaccinated for rabies.

Anyone who spots a sick or dead bat should call 311, the county advises.

The news release notes that the Sacramento region naturally houses bats, “and they are beneficial to the environment, but they are also the most frequent carriers of rabies.”

At the start of this month, rabid bats were found at campgrounds in the Auburn State Recreation Area, park officials said. The campground remained open to the public.

The recent announcement from Sacramento County does not mention the Auburn rabies cases.

In 2017, there were 231 cases of animals with rabies reported in California. Symptoms in animals can include lethargy, erratic behavior and trouble walking.

For more rabies information, visit here.