Need to see a doctor? How to get free medical, dental or vision care at Cal Expo

If you’re one of the approximated 112,000 people in the Sacramento area with little or no health insurance, a California volunteer group wants to help you see a doctor.
Between Sept. 21 and 23, California CareForce, a charitable branch of the California Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons made up of local nonprofits and health care professionals, is providing a clinic at Cal Expo to offer free dental, vision and medical care to individuals and families in the region, according to a press release.
Attendees will be given wristbands on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 7 a.m. on the first day, according to information provided to The Bee by CareForce.
Everyone with a wristband will have a chance to be seen, so the event’s end time will vary based on the number of patients. The clinic typically closes around 4 or 5 p.m. and wristbands for the following day will be given at 4 p.m. on the first and second day of the clinic.
The organization expects 600 to 1,000 attendees per day and more than 500 volunteer health care professionals from the Sacramento area are expected to participate. The clinic, which will be held in Buildings C and D at Cal Expo, will provide 70 dental stations, 20 medical exam rooms and 10 vision lanes. A vision lab will also be on-site to provide prescription eye glasses, according to the release.
Other area organizations involved include, Sacramento Covered, Opening Doors, Salvation Army, Wellspring Women’s Center, Union Gospel Mission and Wellspace Health. CareForce said it is still looking for several volunteers, including medical professionals and general volunteers for the three-day event.
No personal identification, employment verification or proof of insurance is needed at the clinic. Services will include consultations and diagnosis and treatment of minor medical issues, the release said.
Those who attend are encouraged to bring prescription medications, loose-fit clothing appropriate for medical exams, food and drinks and some form of entertainment as wait times will be lengthy. CareForce limits services to one per day, per person.
CareForce has held the clinic several times in Sacramento since the first one in 2011. Last year’s clinic drew 1,500 people. The clinic will return to Sacramento next October, CareForce said.
