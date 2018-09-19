Sacramento fulfillment center hosts Camp Amazon, donates $10,000 to Sutter Health

Amazon’s Sacramento fulfillment center hosted “Camp Amazon” on Wednesday, an event to raise awareness for childhood cancer.
Six local children who have been diagnosed with cancer and are interested in science, math and technology were invited to tour the Amazon facility near Tahoe Park, according to a press release.
The kids got to participate in hands-on STEM projects, building robots and racing them through a maze.
Therapy dog Glimmer helped the kids to personalize decals, which will be displayed on the outside of an Amazon delivery truck.
Amazon’s event also included a $10,000 donation to Sutter Children’s Center at Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento.
Camp Amazon is part of Amazon’s larger “Amazon Goes Gold” campaign to raise awareness for childhood cancer.
According to the American Childhood Cancer Association website, Amazon is shipping millions of packages throughout the month of September in special boxes featuring gold ribbons, the symbol of childhood cancer.
Amazon is also partnering up with the American Childhood Cancer Association in 2019 to launch Why Not Kids, an initiative to bridge the funding gap between childhood and adult cancers.
