Associates and guests pose for photo at the Amazon Goes Gold event at SMF1, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.
Associates and guests pose for photo at the Amazon Goes Gold event at SMF1, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. D. ROSS CAMERON
Associates and guests pose for photo at the Amazon Goes Gold event at SMF1, the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. D. ROSS CAMERON

Health & Medicine

Sacramento fulfillment center hosts Camp Amazon, donates $10,000 to Sutter Health

By Hannah Darden

hdarden@sacbee.com

September 19, 2018 09:18 PM

Amazon’s Sacramento fulfillment center hosted “Camp Amazon” on Wednesday, an event to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Six local children who have been diagnosed with cancer and are interested in science, math and technology were invited to tour the Amazon facility near Tahoe Park, according to a press release.

The kids got to participate in hands-on STEM projects, building robots and racing them through a maze.

Therapy dog Glimmer helped the kids to personalize decals, which will be displayed on the outside of an Amazon delivery truck.

Amazon’s event also included a $10,000 donation to Sutter Children’s Center at Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento.

Camp Amazon is part of Amazon’s larger “Amazon Goes Gold” campaign to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

Do you work in the health care field?

If so, then we've got something special for you. The Bee is expanding its coverage of the health care world, offering workers exclusive insights and analysis that can keep them ahead of the curve.
Cathie Anderson and others on the Health Care Worker team provide vital information:
  • News on pay, benefits, pensions, job openings and promotions.
  • Workforce trends.
  • Exclusive stories about technology, legislation and other factors bringing change to the industry.
For a limited time, workers in the health care arena can take advantage of a 99-cent offer for their first month of access.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Association website, Amazon is shipping millions of packages throughout the month of September in special boxes featuring gold ribbons, the symbol of childhood cancer.

Amazon is also partnering up with the American Childhood Cancer Association in 2019 to launch Why Not Kids, an initiative to bridge the funding gap between childhood and adult cancers.

  Comments  