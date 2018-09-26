AFSCME 3299 tells state employee relations board: UC using union-busting tactics

Workers of AFSCME Local 3299, the union which represents workers at UC Davis and its medical center, formed a picket line as a three-day strike began at the medical center in Sacramento, Monday, May 7, 2018. The largest employee union at the University of California will get a hearing on its complaints to the Public Employment Relations Board that UC leaders are engaging in union-busting tactics that violate state law. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com