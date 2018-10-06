UC Davis, Elica team up to roll out new mobile health clinic

UC Davis Health and Elica Health debuted its second mobile health clinic Saturday at the Street Soccer USA championship in Old Sacramento.
The mobile clinic is a van that has been converted into a center for medical and dental needs, with one half devoted to each respective practice. According to Elica Health medical assistant Melody Vinson, the center also offers different kinds of immunizations to both adults and children.
UC Davis Health has partnered with Elica Health to work on the mobile clinic as a part of their “health on wheels” initiative. The groups came together “to bring practitioners in mobile clinics to patients who may not otherwise receive care due to transportation and other barriers,” according to a release from UC Davis Health.
Vinson thinks the clinic will help Sacramento’s immigrant population by providing immunizations that allow their children to attend school, along with the homeless population by visiting shelters like Loaves & Fishes.
“I think the buses are very important, especially for our homeless community,” Vinson said. “Us coming to them is very important.”
The mobile clinic will be at the Old Sacramento Waterfront on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
