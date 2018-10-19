Health care magazine names two area Sutter hospitals among best workplaces in U.S.

For the 10th year in a row, Modern Healthcare magazine named Sutter Davis Hospital as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in the United States. That is one of three honors that Sutter received in a special October issue of the magazine.

Sutter Amador Hospital also earned a spot on the best workplaces list, coming in at No. 7 among the 75 companies who were recognized. Sutter Davis Hospital ranked at No. 58, but the Yolo County institution topped Modern Healthcare’s companion list of the five healthiest workplaces in the health care field.

“We are thrilled to continue an outstanding tradition,” said Rachael McKinney, the chief executive officer at Sutter Davis Hospital. “We pride ourselves in having a culture of caring that benefits both our workforce and the community.”

Modern Healthcare receives several hundred applications from companies seeking the honor, said Matthew Weinstock, the magazine’s managing editor, noting that editors do not discuss the exact number of applicants or identify applicants who were not selected.

As part of the Best Places to Work application process, each employer shares details such as company policies, practices, benefits and demographics. Employees also are asked to complete a survey that assesses their level of engagement and job satisfaction.

In recognizing Sutter Davis as an exemplary employer, Modern Healthcare pointed to the ways the hospital celebrates its 400-plus workforce. They include an annual employee and family picnic, an employee-appreciation week, and a winter event that includes employee awards and recognitions.

Sutter Amador’s employees highlighted events such as the annual diabetes fair with free screenings and an employee charity drive that filled 50 backpacks for local schoolchildren in need. They also liked their hospital’s top-notch pay and benefits such as paid time off and tuition reimbursement.

Anne Platt, the CEO at Sutter Amador Hospital, said: “I am grateful for our entire hospital community – employees, physicians and volunteers – who are dedicated to delivering quality patient care to our region. It is an honor to be recognized. It is because of the collaborative environment in which we work, and each of our teams’ individual contributions to our hospital, that we are among the best places to work in the country.”

To assess which companies will take a place as one of the five healthiest workplaces, Modern Healthcare asks businesses such questions as: When are new employees eligible to enroll in health care? Do you provide facilities to promote exercise and fitness? Describe up to three activities your organization does to relieve workday stress and promote fun.

Sutter Davis stood out for its offering of wellness/fitness programs, including a half-mile walking path around the facility and exercise sessions fore employees, Weinstock said.