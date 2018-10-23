UC Davis Medical Center workers explain why they are on strike

UC Davis Medical Center workers and their supporters strike outside the hospital for better wage increases and job security as part of a statewide strike on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Corrections Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service