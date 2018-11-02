National health care organizations award honors to 2 UC Davis leaders

This past week, leading health-care industry organizations recognized two health-care leaders at UC Davis Health as standouts whose work puts them on the cutting-edge of their profession. They are:

Janice F. Bell, the associate dean for research at the Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing at University of California, Davis. The American Academy of Nursing inducted Bell as a fellow because of her significant contributions to both nursing and health care. She said she was proud to share the distinction with her mentors and role models.

Bell has used her research work to bolster the support framework for family caregivers and establish deep partnerships with faith-based communities to help older adults with advanced illness navigate health system. She is director of the doctoral program at the Moore School of Nursing.

“My career as a student, clinician, teacher and researcher is devoted to improving health care services and outcomes for individuals and population groups that disproportionately experience health disparities,” Bell said.

Bell was one of 195 nurse leaders selected for the honor this year. In total, there are about 2,500 fellows representing all 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and 29 countries. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports there were slightly more than 2.9 million registered nurses in the United States as of May 2017.

Other local nursing academy fellows include other Moore School leaders: Heather M. Young, professor and dean emerita; Debbie Ward, interim dean and professor; Terri Harvath, executive associate dean; Mary Lou de Leon Siantz, professor; and Debra Bakerjian, clinical professor.

Dr. Joseph Galante, chief of trauma, acute care surgery and surgical critical care at UC Davis Health. The American College of Surgeons named Galante as one of 63 inaugural associate members on its new Academy of Master Surgeon Educators.





Civilian and military residents train beside one another in an education program led by Galante at UC Davis Medical Center. It was among the first trauma programs in the country to show surgeons at all career levels how to treat blast and other injuries sustained in mass casualties and teach non-medical personnel how to control bleeding and save lives in emergencies.

Galante has been a key leader in assuring that UCD Medical Center maintains its designation as a top-tier trauma center that can handle every aspect of injury from prevention through rehabilitation.

The college of surgeons founded the academy to help advance the science and practice of surgical education. The academy is composed of members whose work has received national or international recognition; associate members recognized as leaders in surgery education regionally or locally; and affiliate members who support the academy’s goals.