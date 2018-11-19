Dignity, CHI announce name for their combined company

Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives settled on CommonSpirit Health as the name for the new $28.4 billion company that will be born with the merger of their two companies, according to a news release issued by the health-care giants late last week.

Company leaders said they considered more than 1,200 potential names before settling on CommonSpirit, saying this name reflects the mission of service and the diversity of people served.

Lloyd H. Dean, Dignity’s president and chief executive offficer, said in a news release: “It was important that our name could provide a connection between all people: our employees, physicians, patients, families, and neighbors alike. CommonSpirit does just that.”

San Francisco-based Dignity announced its intention to merge with CHI, based in Englewood, Colo., on Dec. 7, 2017. Both companies are nonprofit institutions and have an affiliation with the Catholic church. The Vatican, through its archbishops in Denver and San Francisco, approved the merger.

CHI CEO Kevin E. Lofton said in a release: “We appreciate how the manifestation of the Spirit is woven into so many messages—God’s gift of compassion, the calling to heal others, and serving the common good. Each comes together and is reflected in just one powerful word, CommonSpirit.”

CHI operates in 18 states and comprises 100 hospitals, including two academic health centers. The two companies do not have hospitals in the same markets.

Dignity Health, runs a multistate network of 10,000 physicians, more than 60,000 employees, 41 acute care hospitals, and 400-plus care centers. In the Sacramento region, that includes Carmichael’s Mercy San Juan, Mercy Folsom, Nevada County’s Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, Sacramento’s Mercy General and Methodist hospitals, as well as Woodland Memorial.





Some residents and registered nurses from Dignity hospitals, most of whom were members of the California Nurses Association, opposed the merger in public hearings conducted by the California Attorney General’s Office around the state, but nonprofit leaders, Dignity doctors and staff, and other residents spoke in support of it.





Company officials say they expect to receive regulatory approvals before the year ends. CommonSpirit will be based in Chicago.

In October, the companies announced a governing board that will take over following completion of the merger. The board includes six of each company’s existing board members, the current two CEOS and an additional member to be determined after the alignment is completed.