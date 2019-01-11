Sacramento-area Walmart stores will offer free health screenings for 4 hours Saturday

If deductibles and co-pays are making it cost-prohibitive to get your regular health screenings, you might want to check out the health fairs at Sacramento-area Walmart stores on Saturday.

In a news release, Walmart officials noted that wellness goals are at the top of everyone’s list at the start of each year, and that starts with a solid game plan. At the event, they said, attendees can get free health screenings, which include:

▪Getting their cholesterol, blood pressure and blood glucose levels checked.

▪ Learning to turn wellness goals into a game they can win.

▪ Using virtual reality technology to identify their “real age” – the age their bodies feel, that is.

Participants can also get influenza immunizations, which are covered by many insurance plans, and other low-cost immunizations.

To participate, go your nearest Walmart store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Company officials said it will hold follow-up wellness fairs in April, July and September to help people stay on track.