Health & Medicine

Sacramento-area Walmart stores will offer free health screenings for 4 hours Saturday

By Cathie Anderson

January 11, 2019 04:16 PM

Getting sick: Fact vs. Fiction

You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.
By
Up Next
You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.
By

If deductibles and co-pays are making it cost-prohibitive to get your regular health screenings, you might want to check out the health fairs at Sacramento-area Walmart stores on Saturday.

In a news release, Walmart officials noted that wellness goals are at the top of everyone’s list at the start of each year, and that starts with a solid game plan. At the event, they said, attendees can get free health screenings, which include:

Getting their cholesterol, blood pressure and blood glucose levels checked.

Learning to turn wellness goals into a game they can win.

Using virtual reality technology to identify their “real age” – the age their bodies feel, that is.

Participants can also get influenza immunizations, which are covered by many insurance plans, and other low-cost immunizations.

To participate, go your nearest Walmart store from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Company officials said it will hold follow-up wellness fairs in April, July and September to help people stay on track.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

health-and-medicine

health-and-medicine

health-and-medicine

  Comments  