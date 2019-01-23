Sacramento County strikes deal to provide health care to 5,000 more Medi-Cal enrollees

A new partnership with UC Davis Health will allow Sacramento County to provide care for 5,000 new patients at the county’s health center, according to the county.
The Sacramento County Health Center offers primary and behavioral health care for low-income residents and Medi-Cal and Medicare enrollees. On Jan. 15, the Board of Supervisors approved the partnership with UC Davis, which will provide care to 5,000 Medi-Cal enrollees at the clinic, said a press release from the county.
“These enrollees will be provided with comprehensive primary care and behavioral health services,” said Peter Beilenson, director of the county Department of Health Services, in the release.
“(They) will also have opportunities to connect with on-site social service organizations that provide housing assistance, job placement, legal services, Medi-Cal system navigation and eligibility, and care coordination.”
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Patients will be phased in to the clinic over a period of six months, the release said.
UC Davis already provides services at the health center, according to the county. This partnership will expand access at the clinic to allow more Medi-Cal patients to receive care there.
“Sacramento County is thrilled for this relationship with UC Davis Health,” said Supervisor Patrick Kennedy in the release. “Together we are committed to ensuring greater access to high-quality health care in our region.”
Comments