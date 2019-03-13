Sutter doctors will see you now – in a Roseville storefront that was built for CVS

Sutter doctors opened new medical offices in west Roseville this week in a long-vacant storefront originally constructed 10 years ago to house a CVS drugstore. The pharmacy chain never moved into the space.

Sutter Medical Foundation invested $6 million to convert the building at 2050 Blue Oaks Drive and get it ready to offer patient care services to children, families and adults, said Sergio Vincenti, the regional administrative director for the Sutter Medical Foundation’s Foothill Region.

Roughly 28 people will work at the Sutter West Roseville Care Center, he added, and 19 of those are new hires. The new facility is near the Fiddyment Farm and Sun City Roseville developments.

Dr. Craig Corp, a pediatrician who will care for patients at the new center, said: “Having practiced in Roseville for the last 4 1/2 years, I’ve taken care of many patients from the West Roseville area. When I heard that we had an opportunity to move to this location, I jumped at the chance.”

Corp previously practiced at the medical foundation’s location at 3100 Douglas Blvd., nine miles southeast of the new primary care facility, but he said he feels like this new facility brings him closer to his patients.





“It gives my patients in this community an option to see me in their own neighborhood,” he said. “Local care is important to a community, and we are thrilled to be here.”

He’s joined in the office by other pediatric specialists, Dr. David Grattendick, Dr. Sarah E. Henshaw, and nurse practitioner Patricia Gurney; family medicine providers, Dr. Barbara Spinelli, Dr. Mark Lam, physician assistant Kathy Lauchaire; as well as internal medicine providers, Dr. Nelson Raitt and Dr. Lakhvir Kaur.

All of these clinicians came from existing Sutter Medical Foundation locations: 3100 Douglas and clinics at 2 Medical Plaza on the Sutter Roseville Medical Center campus and on Greenback Avenue.

“We anticipate adding dermatology, an internal medicine advanced practice clinician and a family medicine physician,” Vincenti said.