Dewey Elementary in Fair Oaks, closed 3 days due to norovirus, reopens after ‘deep cleaning’

Have you ever heard of norovirus? This short video explains what norovirus is, how it is spread, groups that are at high risk for severe disease and how you can protect yourself and loved ones from getting it. Seniors and young children are vulnerable. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This short video explains what norovirus is, how it is spread, groups that are at high risk for severe disease and how you can protect yourself and loved ones from getting it. Seniors and young children are vulnerable.

A Fair Oaks elementary school is “back in action” Monday morning after numerous confirmed cases of norovirus closed the school last Wednesday through Friday.

Harry Dewey Fundamental Elementary closed for those three days following a directive from the county health department, as announced in a statement by principal Carol Stephens-Klipp.

The school reopened Monday as scheduled, with the school posting photos captioned “Dewey is back in action today! Hope everyone has a great Monday!” to Facebook that morning.

In another statement by Stephens-Klipp posted Friday afternoon, the school reported that it “has undergone a deep cleaning, which has involved wiping down all hard surfaces with chlorine bleach.

“Additionally, an electrostatic machine that uses a chlorine tab was used to spray all surfaces on our campus, including carpet, computers and keyboards,” the principal’s statement continued.

Norovirus, sometimes referred to as the stomach flu, is a very contagious virus that leads to symptoms including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The school told parents that all students must be symptom-free for 48 hours before returning to campus.