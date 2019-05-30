Resident doctors say UC Davis Health has agreed to bargain with their union

Watch UC Davis residents and fellows demand university recognize their union Physician residents and fellows at the UC Davis Medical Center rallied May 1, 2019 to urge leaders at the University of California, Davis, to recognize the union they elected in April to represent them. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Physician residents and fellows at the UC Davis Medical Center rallied May 1, 2019 to urge leaders at the University of California, Davis, to recognize the union they elected in April to represent them.

UC Davis Health has agreed to negotiate with the Committee of Interns and Residents on pay and working conditions for the academic health system’s roughly 800 residents and fellows, union officials and UCD Health told The Bee on Thursday.

“We are now preparing to meet with the union to begin the bargaining process,” UCD officials said in a statement released Thursday. “We look forward to working with the union collegially and productively in the coming months.”

The union, a unit of Service Employees International Union, announced in March that it had enough signatures to qualify to collectively bargain on behalf of physician trainees at UCD Health, and in mid-May, the California Public Employment Relations Board certified that CIR had collected enough signatures to represent the fellows and residents.

Residents have told The Bee that, after seeing progress that their CIR-represented peers have made at other UC health systems, they are ready to meet management at the bargaining table to discuss how the health system can better support them and improve patient care.





PERB recently certified CIR, a unit of the Service Employees International Union, to represent residents, fellows and interns practicing at all UCLA and UC San Francisco medical facilities.

CIR represents more than 15,000 providers nationwide, 6,000 of them at Oakland’s Highland Hospital, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and a half-dozen other hospitals around California. At Highland, CIR’s oldest unit in the state, the union has represented physicians and surgeons in training since 1999.