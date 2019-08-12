Health & Medicine

After 5 strikes, thousands of health, research and technical workers ratify new UC contract

UC workers rally in front of UC Davis hospital after contract negotiations stall again

University of California workers staged protests statewide Wednesday, including at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento. The latest round of union negotiations again failed to produce an agreement. By
After more than two years of bargaining and five strikes, roughly 16,000 health-care, research and technical workers at the University of California voted to ratify a new labor contract with their employer, according to the union’s website.

Union leaders said the contract provided raises totaling 29-30 percent over five years, and they touted protections on parking fees, health-care premiums and overtime pay.

UPTE-CWA President Jamie McDole thanked the membership for their continued engagement and dedication. Union officials did not return a call for comment.

Claire Doan, a spokesperson for the UC Office of the President, said there would be no further comment beyond the statement made when the deal was reached.

In that news release, Peter Chester, the UC’s executive director of labor relations, stated: “We are very pleased to have reached these agreements with UPTE, giving our employees the competitive pay and excellent benefits they so deserve. These employees make significant contributions to UC’s mission and we deeply appreciate their hard work and dedication.”

