Sutter plans $51.8 million expansion at Davis hospital with additions to ED, birthing center

Sutter Health paid particular attention to the environmental impact of the CPMC Mission Bernal hospital, which has 120 licensed beds. Roughly 50,000 gallons of rainwater can be captured there for irrigation and to dissipate heat from the heating and ventilation system on the building’s rooftop cooling towers. Courtesy of Sutter Health

Sacramento-based Sutter Health plans a $51.8 million expansion of its hospital in Davis, adding a one-story building that will have more space for its birthing center and emergency department, according to documents filed with the state of California.

The master facility plan is in the review stage, and no dates were given for construction. The hospital, which is at 2000 Sutter Place in Davis, will have 57 beds after the work is complete, up from the 48 it currently has.

“We continue to work through all the necessary channels for permitting and design, and look forward to continuing to keep the community and other stakeholders informed as things progress,” said Rachael McKinney, Sutter Davis Hospital CEO, in a prepared statement. “We are excited for what lies ahead at Sutter Davis Hospital and our growing ability to support our community through our not-for-profit mission.”

While the 27,782-square-feet addition will include three rooms for labor and delivery, four for postpartum and two for C-sections, the emergency department will have 11 treatment rooms and five triage rooms.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Because of the work done for this new structure, Sutter plans to remodel the existing emergency and birthing units adding five medical-surgical patient beds for adults who are either acutely ill or recovering from surgery. Sutter will also replace some mechanical equipment in the hospital’s central plant to support the new addition.

Sutter will invest $4.3 million in fixed equipment costs for the Yolo County project and $47.5 million in construction.

Sutter Davis Hospital, which opened in 1994 on a 20-acre campus, earned the coveted Malcolm Baldrige Award for Quality in 2013. The distinction honors businesses that are beacons of overall organizational quality, and not many businesses around the nation have achieved the award since it was created in 1987.

“At Sutter Davis Hospital, we have a proud history of providing access to safe, personal and affordable care to patients in Yolo County and beyond,” McKinney said.