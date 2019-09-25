Kaiser Permanente reaches tentative deal with unions averting October strike

SEIU-UHW workers tell Kaiser to focus on patients, not bottom line Members of SEIU-UHW used their lunch breaks to picket Kaiser Permanente's Roseville Medical Center in May, 2019, taking shifts on the line to tell the health care giant to put patient care before bottom-line financial results. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Members of SEIU-UHW used their lunch breaks to picket Kaiser Permanente's Roseville Medical Center in May, 2019, taking shifts on the line to tell the health care giant to put patient care before bottom-line financial results.

Kaiser Permanente announced Wednesday that it has reached a tentative four-year contract agreement with a coalition of three of its unions, averting an October strike by 85,000 workers.

“We greatly respect and value our employees who deliver on our mission every day,” said Arlene Peasnall, interim chief human resources officer, Kaiser Permanente Health Plan and Hospitals. “This agreement is a testament to the dedication, compassion and skill those employees bring to work every day and demonstrates that Kaiser Permanente and the Coalition have a shared commitment to affordability for our members.”

As part of the tentative agreement, the nonprofit health care giant will provide members of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions with annual pay increases and create a program to reduce the national shortage of health workers.

The unions also had sought concessions on outsourcing, and Kaiser agreed to a list of jobs that will not be outsourced over the life of the contract.

Through the worker training program, Kaiser employees will have the opportunity to assume other positions once they have completed the necessary training, and they get a guarantee that they won’t make less money than they did in their previous position. Millions of dollars will be put into a fund to allow coalition members to pursue educations.

“Kaiser Permanente has an unparalleled track record of working constructively with labor to solve problems together to improve the care and service offered to our members and patients,” Peasnall added. “We may disagree at times, but we have always been able to work through our challenges to align on common goals.”

If ratified by coalition members, the contract will take effect Oct. 1.

The contract agreement affects workers in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C. Roughly 57,000 of the coalition’s membership are represented by Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West. Other unions in the coalition are the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers and the Office & Professional Employees International Union.