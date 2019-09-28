Kaiser unveils new Riverside Medical Office Building in Roseville, doubling patient capacity

See new Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Office Building in Roseville Kaiser Permanente’s new Riverside Medical Office Building pays tribute to the city where it’s located with nods to Roseville’s roots as a railroad town and views of the striking Sierra Nevada from upper floors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kaiser Permanente’s new Riverside Medical Office Building pays tribute to the city where it’s located with nods to Roseville’s roots as a railroad town and views of the striking Sierra Nevada from upper floors.

Kaiser Permanente unveiled its new Riverside Medical Office Building on Friday, noting it will be able to serve twice as many patients in a state-of-the-art building that celebrates the city of Roseville’s legacy as a railroad town, agricultural producer and gateway to the Sierra Nevada.

“I think patients are going to notice how light and airy the building is,” said Jordan Herget, senior vice president and area manager, Kaiser Permanente Roseville. “I think they’ll notice some of the artwork that we have.”

Right behind Herget is a towering photograph of the marquee from the Roseville Theatre on Vernon Street and an equally large picture of freight cars lined up in a railyard. The first floor lobby has been given the name Junction, one of the old names for the city of Roseville.

In the Junction area, there’s an information desk and interactive displays where patients can find their doctor, either by looking up what’s on each floor or by finding their doctor’s name. The display also tells visitors where to find classes and events.

Across from the information desk is a stairwell with a glass sculpture that is suspended from the fifth floor down to the lobby. Called “Waterfall,” the piece was created by Bay Area artist Kana Tanaka, whose goal is to immerse viewers in a rich, multi-dimensional experience.

Chang Yi, the senior project manager responsible for construction at the Riverside office building, recalled the day Tanaka began installing “Waterfall.”

“Everything was bubble-wrapped, 50 feet of it,” he said, “so we had to unwrap everything, and she was cleaning everything individually. … She actually came back last week for additional photographs. She cleaned every one herself again.”

Of “Waterfall,” Kaiser employee Eileen Peterson said: “It starts out clear, and then it gets real cloudy, just like a real waterfall would. And leaves can be picked up along the way. It’s really fun at different times of the day ... when the sun is shining in at different angles.”

Peterson, a business health consultant at Kaiser Permanente, led a tour of the five-story, 200,000-square-foot building. Each floor, she said, has a centralized check-in so patients don’t have to know which floor their appointment is on. There will be someone there to get them to the right place.

Conference rooms throughout the building bear the names of streets and people that will be familiar to Kaiser Roseville patients, Peterson said, and floors have different themes: water, agriculture, flora and fauna. Rather than tables, the exam rooms have chairs that can be raised, inclined and reclined, she said. The chairs are on wheels to make it easy to get them to patients, transport patients or roll them out of the way to clean the room.

The fifth floor has stunning views of the Sierras and other structures around Roseville and Placer County such as the Roseville Galleria, Thunder Valley Casino Resort, the new Adventist Health corporate headquarters, and the Kaiser Roseville Medical Center.

Kaiser did not have a final estimate on the cost of the project since the work is ongoing, Kaiser spokesperson Chyresse J. Hill said. The project broke ground in 2017. Once opened, the building is expected to receive the gold certification for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design.

Peterson said the medical staff will start moving in over the weekend. The campus is still under construction, however. Several buildings have to be demolished to make way for parking and a wraparound drive.

“This new facility is state of the art, a wonderful facility, over 200,000 square feet over here in Roseville that replaces our original Roseville medical offices that were built in 1980,” Herget said. “So it’s been 40 years, and as the city of Roseville and area have grown, so have we, and we’ve outgrown those old buildings.”