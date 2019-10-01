Worried about catching the flu? Here’s where you can get a free or low-cost shot

Researchers hope to find a universal vaccine that will offer broader coverage against all types of influenza each season. TNS

The Sacramento County Public Health department is urging residents to get to free flu clinics early in the season in an effort to combat the spread of sickness.

Free clinics for adults and families will be offered now through December at locations in Sacramento, Rio Linda, Carmichael and Galt.

According to officials, influenza season can begin as early as October and last until May and the higher the number of vaccinated individuals in a community the less risk posed to those who have not, or are unable to be vaccinated such as seniors, infants under six months of age and those with compromised immune systems.

A previous Bee story reported the number of ICU hospitalizations for influenza symptoms doubled to 58 in 2017-18 from 29 in 2016-17. The same story reported that 17 people 65 years old or younger died due to flu-related complications last year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Low-cost immunizations are available to those who qualify, according to the Department of Health Services.

Here’s where you can get your shot: