Health & Medicine
Worried about catching the flu? Here’s where you can get a free or low-cost shot
The Sacramento County Public Health department is urging residents to get to free flu clinics early in the season in an effort to combat the spread of sickness.
Free clinics for adults and families will be offered now through December at locations in Sacramento, Rio Linda, Carmichael and Galt.
According to officials, influenza season can begin as early as October and last until May and the higher the number of vaccinated individuals in a community the less risk posed to those who have not, or are unable to be vaccinated such as seniors, infants under six months of age and those with compromised immune systems.
A previous Bee story reported the number of ICU hospitalizations for influenza symptoms doubled to 58 in 2017-18 from 29 in 2016-17. The same story reported that 17 people 65 years old or younger died due to flu-related complications last year.
Low-cost immunizations are available to those who qualify, according to the Department of Health Services.
Here’s where you can get your shot:
- Loaves and Fishes, 1351 N. C St. – Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Hart Senior Center, 915 27th St. – Oct. 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mexican Consulate Natomas, 2093 Arena Blvd. – Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Healthy Sacramento Day, 819 19 St. – Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Bates Elementary, 180 Primasing Ave., Courtland – Oct. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Pannell Community Center, 2450 Meadowview Road – Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- California Care Force, 1600 Exposition Blvd. – Oct. 25-26 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Church of Christ, 4910 Lemon Hill Ave. – Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rio Linda Community Center, 810 Oak Lane – Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mission Oaks Community Center, 4701 Gibbons Drive – Nov. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2407 Altos Ave. – Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Robertson Community Center, 3525 Norwood Ave. – Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Loaves and Fishes, 1351 N. C St. – Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Luther Burbank High School, 3500 Florin Road – Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Galt Library, 1000 Caroline Ave. – Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Comments