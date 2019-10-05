14-year-old gets wish granted with her very own American quarter horse

SHARE COPY LINK

“It’s just kinda hard being me.”

That’s how 14-year-old Emily Heimsoth describes her life.

Three years ago, Emily found out she has hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a rare and incurable heart condition where the muscles on the left side of her heart become enlarged, making it more difficult to pump blood.

Adding to her family’s difficulty were the July earthquakes in Ridgecrest, which damaged their home, forcing them to stay with friends.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation made things a bit better on Friday, when it presented Emily with a horse at the Sacramento International Horse Show.

The Mayo Clinic reports that fewer than 200,000 people are diagnosed with Emily’s heart condition each year.

“Eventually, the left side of her heart will quit pumping,” her mother, Melissa Henderson, said the doctors told her.

“God gave me this heart condition for a reason. I just don’t know yet,” Emily said. “It’s just the journey I have.”

During a doctor’s office, Emily was hesitant when asked her wish, but with encouragement from the nurse, she said she wanted an American quarter horse.

“I like horses because they’re gentle, smart, pretty,” Emily said. “All sorts of personalities and colors.”

The Make-A-Wish foundation went about finding her transportation to Sacramento for the horse show to present her with an 8-year-old quarter horse named Maidu. The transportation of the horse was sponsored by “Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook.

The event happened right before the event’s $36,500 grand prix. Riding Warehouse, one of the vendors at the show, bought everything to go along with her new horse, including tack and riding lessons.

Henderson said the event put a smile on her face.

“This makes me really happy to see her happy,” Henderson said. “It’s amazing. She’s an amazing kid.“