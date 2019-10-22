Huge Sacramento free clinic urgently needs dentists, eye doctors to volunteer this week

California CareForce issued a desperate call Tuesday for dentists, dental hygienists and optical professionals to volunteer for this week’s gigantic free health clinic at Sacramento’s Cal Expo.

The nonprofit received last-minute funding to allow the event to proceed, but word that the clinic is proceeding needs to reach more medical professionals with the time and desire to volunteer. The clinic will run from 7 a.m. to about 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Volunteer coordinator Emerald Carroll said many professionals had received the nonprofit’s email stating that they would have to cancel the event if they didn’t get $75,000 in funding to allow it to proceed.

“It was looking very bleak, and a lot of professionals scheduled other things on their calendars for that weekend,” she said.

Health Net announced two weeks ago that it would provide the funding needed to ensure that California CareForce can operate a medical clinic that offers physical screenings, general medical exams, dental screenings, X-rays, cleanings, fillings, extractions, eye health exams, vision exams and custom prescription glasses made on site. Last year, medical professionals helped nearly 2,000 uninsured and underinsured Sacramento residents.

Barb Fitzwater, a board member for California CareForce, said the organization has all the equipment that volunteer dentists will need. They just have to show up to serve, she said..

Medical professionals can sign up at californiacareforce.org, Carroll said, or they can show up Friday or Saturday and sign up on paper. To get information on volunteering, go to the volunteers tab at the California CareForce website. Last year, more than 1,000 people volunteered.

To register for service, residents should go to Lot D at Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd. in Sacramento, at 4 p.m. the day before they wish to be seen. Volunteers will distribute a limited number of wristbands, which will guarantee next-day service. Wristbands cannot be transferred to another individual and any band that is cut or altered may not be honored. For more information, go to the patients tab at californiacareforce.org.