So long, Wells Fargo Pavilion. Home of Sacramento’s Broadway at Music Circus gets new name

Broadway At Music Circus last brought a production of Monty Python’s “Spamalot” to Sacramento in 2010.

Dignity Health announced Monday that it has taken over naming rights for the home of Sacramento’s well-known summer musical series, Broadway at Music Circus, so it no longer will bear the name of Wells Fargo Pavilion.

The venue at 1419 H St. is now the Dignity Health Theatre.

Broadway Sacramento runs the Broadway at Music Circus series and also brings in the touring Broadway shows that come to town in fall, winter and spring and typically are staged at the Community Center Theater. Due to construction there, this year’s touring shows will be at Memorial Auditorium, 1515 J St.

“Dignity Health is excited about our partnership with Broadway Sacramento and for the opportunity to support and help grow the arts in our community,” said Laurie Harting, president of the Dignity Health Sacramento Division. “We believe that humanity has the ability to heal, and view the arts as a human connection point that benefits the overall health and vibrancy of an entire community.”

Exterior signage will change at the Dignity Health Theatre in 2020. The facility had been known as the Wells Fargo Pavilion since 2003.

Richard Lewis, the president and chief executive officer of Broadway Sacramento, said: “We’re thrilled to enter into this new partnership with Dignity Health, and deeply grateful for their support in helping us bring the best of Broadway to the Sacramento region. In addition to sharing a belief that the arts play a vital role in our daily lives, both Broadway Sacramento and Dignity Health are committed to providing a top quality experience for those we serve.”

The 2020 Broadway At Music Circus season will have six shows: “Kinky Boots,” June 9–14; Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel,” June 23–28; Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me, Kate,” July 7–12; “Annie,” July 21–26; Monty Python’s “Spamalot,” Aug. 4–9; and “The Color Purple,” Aug. 18–23. Season tickets go on sale Nov. 4. Current season ticket holders will get their renewal packets in the mail the first week of November.