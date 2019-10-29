Raley’s announces ‘urgent’ recall of frozen red raspberries due to potential Hepatitis A

FILE -- Raley’s is issuing an urgent recall notice to customers, warning that its 12-ounce packages of Raley’s brand frozen red raspberries were pulled from stores Monday due to potential Hepatitis A contamination.

Raley’s has issued an urgent recall notice to customers, warning its 12-ounce packages of Raley’s brand frozen red raspberries were pulled from stores Monday due to potential Hepatitis A contamination.

The items were recalled from Raley’s, Bel Air and Nob Hill grocery stores, Raley’s said in an email to customers and on the Northern California chain’s website.

“We’re contacting you because Raley’s removed Raley’s Red Raspberries 12 oz (Frozen) from our Raley’s, Bel Air, and Nob Hill stores on October 28, 2019, due to potential contamination with Hepatitis A Virus,” the email said.

The recalled batches of products have expiration dates of June 5, 2021 or Aug. 1, 2021.

A Raley’s representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hepatitis A that can lead to symptoms including fatigue, poor appetite, stomach pain, nausea and jaundice, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hepatitis A is vaccine-preventable.