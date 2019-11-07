Placer County health agency reports first flu death of season: A 75-year-old resident

Placer County reported Thursday its first flu-related death of the 2019-20 season: a 75-year-old resident who had other underlying health issues that increased the risk of severe complications from influenza.

“We are saddened by this news and extend our heartfelt sympathies to the loved ones of the deceased,” said Dr. Aimee Sisson, Placer County health officer. “We should never forget that flu is a deadly illness and the best line of defense is yearly vaccination. Flu season typically runs from November through April, so if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet this year, it’s not too late.”

County officials did release an identity, but said the death occurred in mid-October. A spokesperson from the California Department of Public Health said he could not say whether the death was one of three the agency said California confirmed in its weekly report last week, citing patient confidentiality.

Placer County had nine flu-related deaths in 2018-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated somewhere between 36,400 and 61,200 people died in the United States during that season.

Public health officials recommend that everyone 6 months or older get the flu shot annually, but it’s particularly important for the very young; adults aged 65 and older; pregnant women; and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma. Most insurance plans cover the cost of a flu vaccination.

In addition to getting the vaccine, doctors and public health officials recommend covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing; washing your hands regularly with soap and water; and avoiding touching your nose, eyes or mouth.

If you get the flu, doctors recommend staying home for at least 24 hours after you kick the fever associated with flu. Influenza also causes coughing, a sore throat, runny or stuffy noses, body aches, headaches, chills and fatigue. Antibiotics are not effective against the flu, but your physician may prescribe antiviral medication to reduce the severity or duration of the illness.