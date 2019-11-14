Kaiser Permanente announces public viewing for late CEO Bernard J. Tyson

Kaiser Permanente plans to honor the life and legacy of the company’s late chief executive officer, Bernard J. Tyson, with a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Oakland.

Tyson, 60, unexpectedly died in his sleep Nov. 10. The $80 billion nonprofit health care provider he ran has more than 200,000 employees and more than 22,000 physicians and millions of members around the nation.

Over 30-plus years in the health care industry, Tyson helped to reshape how management and labor worked together and advocated for high-quality health care for all Americans. The public viewing will be in the palatial circular lobby of one of Oakland’s most distinctive building, the Rotunda, 300 Frank H. Ogawa Plaza. Kaiser Permanente is based in Oakland.

An invitation-only memorial service will be Monday from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Chase Center, 1 Warriors Way in San Francisco. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the The Bernard J. Tyson Fund for Equitable Health and Well-Being, at the American Heart Association; c/o Maria Arnove, Office of the CEO; 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75230. You can also donate to the fund at www.heart.org/BernardJTysonFund.

