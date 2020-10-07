Sacramento Bee Logo
Sacramento officials find mosquitoes that can carry Zika virus near Arden Arcade park

Even as the Sacramento Valley cools down, the yellow fever mosquito is being discovered in traps in new areas. Some were found this week near Cresta Park in the Arden Arcade area, the Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District announced Wednesday.

This aggressive day-biting pest, more formally known as Aedis aegypti, can carry not only yellow fever, but also Zika virus, dengue and chikungunya. While mosquitoes breed more quickly during the heat of summer, these new reports show local residents shouldn’t let down their guard this autumn.

“Your assistance is critical! If you are being bitten throughout the day or notice more mosquitoes in your yard, please give the district a call to request a free inspection,” said Gary Goodman, the district manager, in a news release.

He reported that there were seven female and four male Aedis aegypti mosquitoes found in the trap near Cresta Park. The mosquitoes also have been discovered in Winters, Davis, Le Grand, Stockton, Yuba City and in other cities around Northern California.

To date, there are no known cases where Aedis aegypti have transmitted Zika, dengue or chikungunya in California.

Zika virus was first discovered in Uganda’s forest in 1947, medical experts say, but it wasn’t until 2014 when the disease exploded in Central and South America that experts in infectious disease began to notice the correlation between the illness and birth defects.

Babies infected while in the womb have developed microcephaly, or a small head, as a result, according to reports from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When the illness occurs later in pregnancy, there is risk of premature birth or miscarriage. It may take up to a year before congenital defects are recognizable in newborns.

Not everyone who gets Zika virus will get symptoms, and the disease can remain active in semen long after men have recovered from the disease. Consequently, the CDC notes that it can be transmitted by men who look healthy.

Both dengue fever and chikungunya are quite serious illnesses. While chikungunya is not fatal, it may cause debilitating bone and joint pain that can last months to years.

Want to protect yourself against bites and reduce areas where these pests can breed? Here’s what medical and vector control experts recommend:

Goodman said the Sacramento-Yolo vector district will increase the number of traps it has in surrounding areas to better assess the spread of the infestation and field technicians will be on the look-out for potential mosquito breeding sites. If you want to verify that you’re talking to a vector control technician, call 800-429-1022.

Cathie Anderson
Cathie Anderson covers health care for The Bee. Growing up, her blue-collar parents paid out of pocket for care. She joined The Bee in 2002, with roles including business columnist and features editor. She previously worked at papers including the Dallas Morning News, Detroit News and Austin American-Statesman.
  Comments  
