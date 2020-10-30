Sacramento’s NBA franchise teams with county for free Kings-sized flu shot clinic on Nov. 7

The capital region’s major league basketball team is planning a free Kings-sized flu vaccine clinic for Sacramento County residents on Nov. 7.

All you have to do is drive up to the Commerce Way entrance to Sleep Train Arena, 1 Sports Parkway, in North Natomas and follow the signs to the Truxel Road gate

“This will be an easy location and quick way to get a free flu vaccination,” said Dr. Peter Beilenson, the director of the Sacramento County Health Services Department. “We are working on bringing up to 1,000 doses to the event and are urging everyone to prioritize getting the flu vaccination this season.”

Doctors and public health officials nationwide are urging everyone to get a flu shot this year to prevent a tidal wave of both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza cases from overwhelming medical facilities over the fall and winter.

“We are proud to partner with Sacramento County Public Health to provide a socially distanced space for area residents to safely get their flu vaccinations for free,” said John Rinehart, president of business operations for the Sacramento Kings. “The health of the community is one of our highest priorities during this unprecedented time.”

Nurses will give the flu shots to anyone who is 6 months of age or older and who does not have a medical condition that could be affected by the vaccine.

“The more people in our community who are vaccinated for the flu, the fewer who will be hospitalized or sadly die from this preventable illness,” said Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye. “This year, it is more important than ever to get the flu vaccination to reduce your risk from flu but also to help conserve potentially scarce health care resources with COVID-19 continuing to spread in our community.”

It’s especially important that those who are at higher risk for severe complications of the flu get vaccinated. This includes children younger than age 5, senior citizens age 65 years old or older, women who are pregnant and those with underlying medical conditions.

Rachel Allen, a public health nurse who manages the immunization program for Sacramento County, said the county alone has vaccinated more than 2,500 residents this year. The county has eight flu vaccination clinics planned in November, including the one from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sleep Train Arena.

The California Department of Public Health reported that 588 people in the state died from influenza in the 2018-19 flu season and that 1,210 had cases severe enough to land them in the intensive care unit. More than 8,000 people were hospitalized for treatment in California, state officials reported.

While most people who die or land in the ICU are aged 65 and older, Placer County reported last December that an otherwise-healthy school-age child had succumbed to the illness.