‘It was a miracle.’ See boy with cystic fibrosis leave hospital after surviving COVID

Noah Schneider, 5, had been hospitalized several dozens times in his young life. But when he was checked into Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento in December it was different: He had the coronavirus.

Noah was born with cystic fibrosis — an inherited disease that damages the lungs and other organs — that make him at greater risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19 once he was infected.

“For a while we didn’t know what was going to happen,” said mother Haley Schneider of Yuba City. “A week in he just got worse.”

But Noah eventually turned a corner and was released from Sutter on Monday.

Along the journey, a request for stickers to brighten Noah’s hospital stay went viral and 2,500 Amazon packages and numerous letters arrived at the hospital, Haley said.

“It’s very overwhelming but we’re so thankful,” she said, indicating the family has given many of the donations to the Children’s Center Child Life Program.

“He’s so excited to see his brothers and sisters,” Haley said. “He’s ready to go home.”

Noah Schneider, 5, give a thumbs up as he leaves the Sutter Medical Center with his parents Haley and Andrew Schneider of Yuba City on Monday. Noah, who was born with cystic fibrosis, spent two months in the hospital after getting COVID-19. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Noah Schneider, 5, leaves the Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento on Monday as nurses and other hospital staffers cheer. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com