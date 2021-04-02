40% of California adults at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, data show

California and the U.S. continue to gain momentum in the effort to mass vaccinate against COVID-19, ticking past significant milestones on almost a daily basis.

The nation’s most populous state is likely just a few days away from having one-third of its population either partially or fully protected via vaccination.

On Thursday, the same day it opened eligibility to all ages 50 and older, the Golden State surpassed 30% of its 40 million residents having received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the California Department of Public Health.

CDPH reports 6.88 million Californians are fully vaccinated and an additional 5.7 million are partially vaccinated. That means, of the state’s 31 million adults, 40% are now at least partially vaccinated and 22% are fully vaccinated.

California will broadly expand eligibility to all residents 16 and older beginning April 15 — exactly four months after the first doses were reportedly administered in the state. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 16 and 17. Manufacturers and regulators are still reviewing safety and efficacy of the shots in younger children.

Providers statewide have administered 18,862,091 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the rollout began in mid-December. The state reports that it has injected 78% of the 24 million doses delivered by manufacturers, and that it has recently averaged about 334,000 doses administered per day.

California’s general population vaccination rates are similar to the U.S. pace. Nationwide, 31% of the total population and a little over 39% of U.S. adults have had at least one dose, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday.

But California is ahead of the curve in vaccinating older populations. The CDC says more than 79% of Californians ages 65 or older are at least partially vaccinated, compared to 74% for the U.S. as a whole; 54% of that group is fully vaccinated in California, half a percentage point above the nationwide rate.

Supply continues to scale up. The CDC said California was allocated about 2.1 million doses from the three authorized manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Next week, it’ll get close to 2.4 million, federal allocation data show, of which nearly 1.5 million are designated as first doses.

How many are fully, partially vaccinated in Sacramento area?

These are the totals for combined first and second doses, administered through Thursday, as reported by the state public health department, by recipient county of residence.

▪ Sacramento: 656,666 (41,880 doses per 100,000 residents)

▪ El Dorado: 87,080 (45,096 doses per 100,000)

▪ Placer: 207,701 (51,869 doses per 100,000)

▪ Yolo: 115,336 (51,579 doses per 100,000)

Here is what percentage of each county’s total population is fully and partially vaccinated, according to CDPH data.

Figures may be undercounts due to data reporting delays.

Northern California VA locations giving vaccines

Veterans Affairs Northern California Health Care is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans at 11 clinic locations: Auburn, Chico, Fairfield, Mare Island, Martinez, Mather, McClellan, Oakland, Redding, Yreka and Yuba City.

Enrolled veterans are eligible regardless of age.

The Mather medical center is offering walk-in clinics from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. The remaining 10 clinics require appointments in advance.

Veterans can book appointments online using the My HealtheVet portal; or by calling 800-382-8387 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.

More details are available at northerncalifornia.va.gov.

Sacramento-area health offices, public clinics and pharmacies

Most county health offices are splitting their direct allocations between their own county-run clinics, non-chain hospitals and other partners, including some Safeway pharmacies.

CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens offer vaccine appointments at some of their pharmacies across California as part of a federal retail pharmacy partnership. Sam’s Club and Walmart stores also recently began offering vaccines in some parts of California. More details are available via those companies’ websites.

Sacramento

Sacramento County continues to offer drive-thru vaccine clinics at McClellan Park and Natomas High School; and walk-thru clinics at California Northstate University in Elk Grove and at Sacramento State.

All clinics require appointments in advance. Scheduling and booking information can be found at dhs.saccounty.net.

Sacramento also has CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens stores participating in the federal partnership program, and the county is also partnered with 11 Safeway pharmacies.

The McClellan Park, Sacramento State and Northstate clinics offer the Pfizer vaccine, meaning a three-week wait between doses. Safeway pharmacies offer Moderna, a four-week wait.

El Dorado

El Dorado runs clinics for eligible groups at its public health offices in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe.

The county last week announced dates for the South Lake Tahoe clinic: it will give shots every Monday, Thursday and Friday now through the end of April, with the exception of Monday, April 19. Appointments are available through CalVax, at calvax.org.

The county also offers clinics for El Dorado residents ages 65 and older in the parking structure at Red Hawk Casino in Placerville on Thursdays, also available through CalVax. It will run each Thursday through at least April 22.

The Red Hawk clinic gives Pfizer shots. The South Lake Tahoe clinic uses Moderna.

Walgreens in Cameron Park and the CVS store on Palmer Drive in Cameron Park are also now offering Moderna vaccine appointments as part of the federal retail pharmacy partnership.

The county is also partnered with six Safeway stores.

More detailed information on county-run and county-partnered vaccine clinics can be found at edcgov.us/Government/hhsa/edccovid-19-clinics.

Placer

Placer offers most of its county-run clinics at The Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds, in Roseville.

The Grounds clinic closed this Thursday and Friday due to a SacAnime swap meet at the venue. Clinics this Monday through Wednesday had longer hours and more appointment slots to compensate, a county spokesperson said.

Pfizer first-dose clinics set for next Monday through Wednesday have been fully booked. Appointment information has not yet been posted for next Thursday and April 9.

Appointment links for qualifying residents are posted as they become available at placer.ca.gov/vaccineclinics.

Placer is also partnered with eight Safeway pharmacies throughout the county.

According to the CVS website, there are stores participating in the federal vaccine partnership in Auburn and Rocklin. There may also be availability at Rite Aid and Walgreens stores; users should check with individual stores for eligibility, the county says.

Appointments can also be made at Remedy RX Pharmacy in Roseville through a local partnership.

Yolo

Yolo County’s vaccination website shows the county is continuing to offer mostly private clinics targeted toward certain groups, but did offer public first- and second-dose appointments Friday and Saturday. All slots are fully booked.

More details regarding county-run clinics are available on the county website at yolocounty.org.

Hospital systems

Hospital systems operating in multiple counties receive their own allocations from the state.

Sutter Health has resumed the booking of first-dose appointments in the valley area — its large clinics in Sacramento, Roseville, Modesto, Stockton and Tracy — after it had suspended new appointments from early February to early March, and is booking first-dose appointments as supply allows.

Sutter says on its patient website it has administered more than 500,000 doses to date.

Kaiser Permanente is now vaccinating patients in all eligible groups, regardless of Kaiser membership. Kaiser Permanente confirms on its website it is offering vaccines to those ages 50 and older.

Kaiser Permanente says it had administered nearly 1.2 million of the 1.44 million doses it has received at Northern California facilities, and has more than 435,000 future appointments scheduled.

UC Davis Health is vaccinating patients in all eligible groups as defined by CDPH, including those 50 and older.

UC Davis Health is using the state’s My Turn website as well as its MyUCDavisHealth app to schedule vaccination appointments.

Dignity Health’s Mercy Medical Group says it has administered more than 23,400 doses. The provider has also begun using My Turn to schedule appointments, and is working with the state and other partners to offer vaccines to eligible Californians.