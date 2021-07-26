Thousands of patients scramble to avoid huge bills amid Anthem, Dignity contract dispute

French Hospital Medical Center, a Dignity Health facility in San Luis Obispo. A contract dispute with Anthem Blue Cross of California means Dignity Health services is being billed as out-of-network care. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Thousands of Californians are learning that they will have to foot a bigger portion of their bill if they want to continue seeing their Dignity Health doctor because of a contract dispute between the provider and Anthem Blue Cross of California.

Many patients did not receive the letters dated July 16, through the U.S. Postal Service until last week, though the notes indicated that the new billing changes were effective a day earlier.

The letter stated: “Unfortunately, Anthem would not agree to a new contract that would ensure we can sustain the services our patients and communities depend on. As a result, Dignity Health hospitals and physician offices are no longer considered in-network health care providers for Anthem PPO members effective July 15, 2021.”

In a statement sent to The Sacramento Bee on Monday, Dr. Robert Quinn, the president and chief executive officer of Dignity Health Medical Foundation, noted that the two parties have been negotiating for six months but had not yet come to terms on rate increases.

“Dignity Health is a nonprofit health care system and California’s largest Medicaid provider and has lost money in recent years, while Anthem is a for-profit insurance company that earns billions of dollars in profits,” Quinn stated. “New contracts with Anthem will let our doctors and nurses continue confronting the COVID-19 pandemic and providing essential services to our patients. Dignity Health has offered Anthem a proposal with rates that do not even cover hospital inflation costs and are below increases included in prior agreements.”

Anthem leaders also issued a statement, saying that Dignity had terminated its contracts as of July 15, and that it had reached rate terms with other local health care providers.

“As we negotiate with providers, we try to strike a balance between protecting affordability and providing a broad network of providers to create choices, which can take time,” Anthem officials said in the statement. “Anthem has taken steps to help our members make seamless transitions to new care providers and facilities, and we have launched a continuity of care plan for people with special health circumstances. Anthem members continue to have access to the care from one of the many other quality providers participating in our local network, like Sutter Health and UC Davis Health.”

Patients receive considerable discounts by choosing doctors within an insurer’s network, so this news has left many scrambling to find primary care physicians and specialists who have contracts with Anthem.

Both Dignity and Anthem leaders said that their negotiations are ongoing despite this development.

Anthem officials said they had started to reach out to customers to let them know about choices, but if consumers have questions about changing providers or getting services authorized, they can contact Anthem at the number on the back of their insurance cards. Patients can also contact Dignity Health at 800-483-1568 if they have questions.

“Your Anthem plan may allow you to receive care from out-of-network health care providers and hospitals,” Dignity officials stated in the July 16 letter. “However, it may increase your financial responsibility if you use Dignity Health care providers.”

In order to ensure continuity of care, California lawmakers require that insurers continue to cover certain services at the in-network rate as long as the patient and their physicians submit the proper forms. For instance, patients can continue to receive chemotherapy, radiation or other types of acute care, and expectant mothers can continue to see their current obstetricians.

Anthem and Dignity officials noted that treatment for emergencies is always considered in-network and will be billed accordingly.