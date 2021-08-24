CDC is reporting two salmonella outbreaks from these meats — what you need to know

Put away your charcuterie boards, at least for now: Investigators at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are looking into salmonella outbreaks, and California is currently reporting the highest number of sick individuals in the country.

More than 30 people from 17 states are sickened with salmonella infections likely caused by Italian-style meats commonly found in charcuterie and antipasto such as salami and prosciutto, according to CDC. California has reported seven known cases, the most out of all 17 states. Arizona has the next highest number with five, though CDC said infection numbers across the country may be higher than what’s currently reported because some people recover without medical care.

So far, no recall has been announced because CDC hasn’t identified the specific brands and products causing the problem. It’s also two outbreaks in one: The CDC is looking at both salmonella infantis and salmonella typhimurium cases. California reported five cases of the former and two cases of the latter.

People aged 65 or older, those with health conditions or those on medications that make it harder for the body to fight germs, and children under 5 are all at a higher risk for getting very sick from salmonella. If you’re in one of these groups, the CDC suggests avoiding Italian-style meats unless they’ve been cooked until they’re steaming hot.

Diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps are signs of infection, and those symptoms usually commence between six hours and six days after swallowing the bacteria. While most people recover without treatment within a week, CDC recommends calling a health care provider if you experience any of these more severe symptoms:

▪ Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees

▪ Diarrhea for more than three days that isn’t improving, or bloody diarrhea

▪ Vomiting of such intensity that you can’t keep liquids down

▪ Signs of dehydration, which include not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and dizziness when standing up