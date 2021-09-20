Health & Medicine

Dignity Health nurses vote to ratify labor contract promising 13.5% in raises over 4 years

A union representing more than 14,000 registered nurses at Dignity Health reported Monday that its membership had voted to ratify a new contract with wage increases of 13.5% over a four-year term.

The California Nurses Association also touted new provisions in the contract that would strengthen prevention measures the company must take against infectious diseases. This issue has been one nurses have repeatedly raised amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a respiratory disease that has killed more than 670,000 U.S. citizens.

“As we face yet another surge of COVID-19 patients filling up our hospitals, we are proud to have achieved additional health and safety protections for our RNs and patients,” said registered nurse Sandy Reding, president of the CNA and the National Nurses Organizing Committee.

Union officials finished counting votes Friday night but did not say what percentage of members voted for the four-year agreement. Here are other highlights:

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“We are hopeful that with the greater economic and health care gains we can recruit new nurses and retain experienced RNs to better protect our patients’ safety,” said registered nurse Kathy Dennis.

Follow more of our reporting on Health Care Workers
See all stories
Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Cathie Anderson
Cathie Anderson
Cathie Anderson covers health care for The Bee. Growing up, her blue-collar parents paid out of pocket for care. She joined The Bee in 2002, with roles including business columnist and features editor. She previously worked at papers including the Dallas Morning News, Detroit News and Austin American-Statesman.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service