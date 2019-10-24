Historic Sacramento Bee protest photos on exhibit for archives crawl

Armed members of the Black Panther Party stand in the corridor of the Capitol in Sacramento with guns May 2, 1967. They were protesting the Mulford Act, which sought to make open carry of loaded firearms illegal. Don Mulford (R-Piedmont) had proposed the bill in response to armed Black Panther patrols of police in Oakland, which had been initiated as a check on police harassment of black residents. This photo is part of an exhibit at the Center for Sacramento History on Oct. 26, 2019.
Sacramento Bee file
Historic images of protest captured by Sacramento Bee photographers will be on exhibit at the Center for Sacramento History as part of the annual Sacramento Archives Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Bee’s archive of negatives and prints, up to the time the paper switched to digital photography, is one of many collections available at the history center for public research by appointment. The history center is at 551 Sequoia Pacific Boulevard.
For the first time since 1971, the Golden State Warriors on October 24 open the regular season with San Francisco as their home. In the 1960s, they played three regular-season games at Sacramento High School.
Comments