See historic photos of Sacramento Mayor Joe Serna Jr.

Incoming Mayor Joe Serna and outgoing Mayor Anne Rudin accept contratulations from a well-wisher at a gathering in the Bull Market restaurant, following the last City Council meeting in November 1992 for the outgoing mayor and the other outgoing Council members.
DICK SCHMIDT
Sacramento Bee file
The 1992 City Council after the new members were sworn in, from left: Jimmie Yee, Rob Kerth, Heather Fargo, Josh Pane, Mayor Joe Serna, Terry Kastanis, Darrell Steinberg, and Sam Panell.
John Trotter
Sacramento Bee file
Mayor Joe Serna is greeted in his 11 a.m. class at Sacramento State on March 27, 1996, by a message on the blackboard from his students congratulating him on his reelection.
RANDY PENCH
Sacramento Bee file
Then-mayor Joe Serna Jr. stands atop the dowtown Holiday Inn with a partial view of the Sacramento skyline behind him in 1996 during his second term as mayor.
RANDY PENCH
Sacramento Bee file
The Sernas in the early ’80s; from left, Lisa Serna-Mayorga, about 10, her stepmother Isabel Hernandez-Serna, her brother Phil, about 14, and father Joe Serna, who later was elected mayor of Sacramento. Hernandez-Serna and Joe Serna married in 1981.
Serna family
Mayor Joe Serna Jr. makes a point in honoring the Airport Little League All-Stars on the steps of City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 1999.
DICK SCHMIDT
Sacramento Bee file
Joe Serna Jr. answers media questions in the mayor’s office at City Hall in June 1999 regarding the reappearance of his cancer. He was joined by daughter Lisa Serna-Mayorga (holding her son Andre Miguel), wife Isabel Serna and son Phil Serna, who now serves as a Sacramento County supervisor.
JAY MATHER
Sacramento Bee file
Thousands of mourners – many bearing the flag of the United Farm Workers – follow pallbearers carrying the casket of Sacramento Mayor Joe Serna Jr. on Nov. 10, 1999.
DICK SCHMIDT
Sacramento Bee file