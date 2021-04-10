See Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth II visit Sacramento on their 1983 California trip

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip depart Sacramento on Air Force II for San Francisco on March 4, 1983. Bee file via Center for Sacramento History

Sacramento got four hours of royal treatment in 1983, as Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip visited the state Capitol and Sutter’s Fort as part of their California tour.

Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at age 99. His life story has been reintroduced to younger generations with the hit Netflix series “The Crown.”

The royal couple arrived on Air Force II at Sacramento Metropolitan Airport at 10:56 a.m. on March 4, according to The Bee’s published account.

The couple was welcomed by Gov. George Deukmejian and other dignitaries, including Sacramento Mayor R. Burnett Miller.

The previous night they had attended a black-tie dinner in San Francisco with President Reagan.

Seeing bearded mountain man Harry Dennis of Calaveras County take a swig from his jug on the couple’s first stop at Sutter’s Fort, Prince Phillip asked what he was drinking.

He wasn’t satisfied when the answer was water.

“You really ought to have rum or Scotch,” said the prince.

A reported crowd of 5,000, including a red carpet with 140 school children, greeted the couple when they reached the Capitol.

“When I saw their limousine I got all butterflies in my stomach because I was so excited,” said Roxanne Allen, 10, of John D. Sloat Elementary.

The couple met with Assembly Speaker Willie Brown and Senate leader Dave Roberti, and the Queen spoke at a two-hour luncheon.

“We are rich by your presence and we do wish you well,” Brown told the Queen.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s easy banter impressed Sacramentans.

“The man is full of one-liners. All week. Full of charm and grace and wit,” wrote columnist Herb Michelson, who covered several days of the tour.

“Wouldn’t he make a great political partner?” said Patti Garamendi, wife of Rep. John Garamendi, who was a state Senator at the time. “Look how he knows to work the room.”

The couple’s return flight to San Francisco departed at 3 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip arrive at Sacramento Metropolitan Airport on Air Force II on March 4, 1983. Owen Brewer Bee file via Center for Sacramento History

Queen Elizabeth II, trailed by Prince Phillip, walks past historical reenactors on Friday, March 4, 1983 during her tour of Sutter’s Fort. Walt Zeboski Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II visits Sutter’s Fort in Sacramento during her four-hour visit to the city on March 4, 1983. Michael Williamson Bee file via Center for Sacramento History

The Kit Carson Mountain Men greet Queen Elizabeth with yells and horns as she leaves Sutter Fort following her tour. Walt Zeboski ASSOCIATED PRESS

Queen Elizabeth II returns to her limousine after visiting Sutter’s Fort in Sacramento on March 4, 1983. Bee file via Center for Sacramento History

Queen Elizabeth is greeted by youngsters outside the Capitol where she arrived for a visit with state lawmakers and California Gov. George Deukmejian. Rich Pedroncelli Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth is greeted by California Gov. George Deukmejian outside the state Capitol during her visit to Sacramento in March 1983. Randy Pench Sacramento Bee file

Queen Elizabeth meets Speaker Willie Brown in the California state Assembly on March 4, 1983. John Palmer Sacramento Bee file

Queen Elizabeth greets members of state Assembly of the Capitol on March 4, 1983. John Palmer Sacramento Bee file

Queen Elizabeth II speaks at a luncheon gathering at the state Capitol as Gov. George Deukmejian and Prince Phillip listen on March 4, 1983. Mitch Toll Bee file via Center for Sacramento History

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip wave to the crowd from the state Capitol in Sacramento during their visit in March 1983. Michael Williamson Bee file via Center for Sacramento History

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip depart Sacramento on Air Force II for San Francisco on March 4, 1983. Bee file via Center for Sacramento History

Stops in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Yosemite

Queen Elizabeth II, with Prince Philip in the background, shakes hands with Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley after she arrived at Long Beach Airport in afternoon on Sunday, Feb. 27, 1983. Doug Pizac Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II reaches to shake hands with San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein and her husband Richard Blum as Nancy Reagan and Prince Phillip stand behind her upon their arrival to San Francisco on March 2, 1983. Paul Sakuma Associated Press

President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan pose for photographers with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at a formal state dinner, March 3, 1983, at the M.H. de Young Museum in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Ed Reinke Associated Press

A sailor exchange smiles with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their return to the HMS Britannia following a trip to Sacramento in afternoon on Friday, March 5, 1983 in San Francisco.. The royal couple would leave Saturday for a weekend at Yosemite National Park. Associated Press

Pleased visitors to Yosemite National Park get a glimpse of Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday, March 7, 1983 as she left the Community Church chapel following services. Walt Zeboski ASSOCIATED PRESS