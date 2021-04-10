See Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth II visit Sacramento on their 1983 California trip

Sacramento
Sacramento got four hours of royal treatment in 1983, as Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Phillip visited the state Capitol and Sutter’s Fort as part of their California tour.
Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at age 99. His life story has been reintroduced to younger generations with the hit Netflix series “The Crown.”
The royal couple arrived on Air Force II at Sacramento Metropolitan Airport at 10:56 a.m. on March 4, according to The Bee’s published account.
The couple was welcomed by Gov. George Deukmejian and other dignitaries, including Sacramento Mayor R. Burnett Miller.
The previous night they had attended a black-tie dinner in San Francisco with President Reagan.
Seeing bearded mountain man Harry Dennis of Calaveras County take a swig from his jug on the couple’s first stop at Sutter’s Fort, Prince Phillip asked what he was drinking.
He wasn’t satisfied when the answer was water.
“You really ought to have rum or Scotch,” said the prince.
A reported crowd of 5,000, including a red carpet with 140 school children, greeted the couple when they reached the Capitol.
“When I saw their limousine I got all butterflies in my stomach because I was so excited,” said Roxanne Allen, 10, of John D. Sloat Elementary.
The couple met with Assembly Speaker Willie Brown and Senate leader Dave Roberti, and the Queen spoke at a two-hour luncheon.
“We are rich by your presence and we do wish you well,” Brown told the Queen.
The Duke of Edinburgh’s easy banter impressed Sacramentans.
“The man is full of one-liners. All week. Full of charm and grace and wit,” wrote columnist Herb Michelson, who covered several days of the tour.
“Wouldn’t he make a great political partner?” said Patti Garamendi, wife of Rep. John Garamendi, who was a state Senator at the time. “Look how he knows to work the room.”
The couple’s return flight to San Francisco departed at 3 p.m.
