Sacramento County declares homeless shelter crisis. Here’s what that means

Sacramento County took the unprecedented step of declaring an emergency homeless shelter crisis Tuesday during a Board of Supervisors meeting, allowing it to help administer nearly $20 million in available state funding for the city of Sacramento. The city was expected to also declare a homeless shelter crisis later Tuesday afternoon at a special City Council meeting.

Earlier this year, the state approved the allocation of more than $553 million in one-time state funding to 11 cities in need of emergency housing solutions. A portion of that money is conditioned on local governments declaring a homeless shelter crisis, defined by the state as a significant number of people being unable to obtain shelter, representing a threat to their health and safety.

Using those state funds, the city, county and local agencies plan a major expansion of emergency services and housing programs starting in early 2019 — a new triage shelter that can serve more than 200 people, 40 additional beds at county “scattered-site” shelters, increasing family shelter capacity, rental subsidies and the creation of a “host home” program that would connect homeless youths to families willing to house them on a short-term basis, among other measures.

“It’s a very comprehensive and aggressive plan that I think will make a big difference,“ said Ann Moore, interim chief executive officer of Sacramento Steps Forward, a homeless services agency that partners with the county and city effort. “We’re ready to roll up our sleeves and work as hard as we can to breed success.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A census conducted on a single night last year counted 3,665 people living on the streets in Sacramento County, an increase of 30 percent from 2015. The city and county have during the past year significantly altered their approaches to sheltering homeless people, targeting the most vulnerable among them and offering a wide variety of services designed to steer them toward permanent housing.





A large “triage” shelter in North Sacramento established last December is perhaps the most dramatic example of the new approach. It was initially designed as a winter emergency facility, but has been open for nearly a year. The city is now looking for locations to place up to three large, permanent tent shelters that also would offer “wraparound” services, which could be supported in part by the new state funds.

In contrast to a lengthy public comment session, with most speakers calling on the county to generally do more to address homelessness, the board’s discussion on the declaration was relatively brief. Supervisor Don Nottoli raised concerns about the funding being a one-time block grant, and how to sustain efforts beyond the expected two-year period of implementation.





“We certainly will work with state folks to say, ‘let’s keep something good going,’” said Cindy Cavanaugh, Sacramento County’s director of homeless initiatives following the meeting.

LOCAL JOURNALISM MATTERS Your support makes our local news reporting possible. Please consider a digital subscription to The Sacramento Bee. CLICK TO SUBSCRIBE

Emily Halcon, the city’s homeless services coordinator, urged the city to continue its “housing first” approach to sheltering, removing potential barriers for clients who have addictions, mental health concerns or other problems. She also said the city should continue to provide intensive “case management” services to help shelter guests obtain necessary documents, counseling and other services, and ultimately housing.





Currently, Halcon said, only 21 percent of people who leave shelters in the area go to permanent housing. Part of the reason, homeless advocates believe, is that shelters are serving people who have been homeless longer and who have significant barriers to finding jobs and housing.

Nearly 40 percent of people served by area shelters have been homeless for a year or more, compared to 18 percent in 2016, statistics show.

“With these longer terms of homelessness, people are more disabled and vulnerable,” she said in a report prepared for the city council. “The combined challenges of housing people with significant disabilities and the constrained housing market have reduced exits to housing.”

As California grapples with widespread strains on homeless services and housing, several cities in the state have already declared a shelter crisis, such as Berkeley, Oakland and San Jose. The county’s shelter crisis declaration will last one year, and will not be extended unless authorized by the board.





