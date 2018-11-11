Homeless veterans honored at Loaves & Fishes

Marine Corps veteran Javier Zamugio who served in Operation Desert Storm and now lives on the streets of Sacramento was among the dozens of homeless veterans honored Friday during a Veterans Day ceremony at Loaves & Fishes’ Friendship Park. Fellow Marine Don Harper with Sacramento Stand Down, a support network for homeless veterans, attached a Marine Corps flag on the lapel of Zamugio’s fleece jacket and thanked him for his service. “It means the world to me,” said Zamugio.
Mark Oblan, a homeless veteran who served with the 101st Airborne Division known as the “Screaming Eagles,” was moved to tears as he raised his hand to salute. The event included a blessing from former Loaves & Fishes director, Sister Libby Fernandez, music by the Emerald Society Pipe Band and speakers including Congressman Ami Bera.
