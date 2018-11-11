Homeless veterans honored at Loaves & Fishes

Watch as homeless veterans are honored at Loaves & Fishes

Homeless veterans were honored at Friendship Park in Sacramento at Loaves & Fishes during a pinning ceremony for Veteran's Day, Friday, November 9, 2018.
By Lezlie Sterling

November 11, 2018

Marine Corps veteran Javier Zamugio who served in Operation Desert Storm and now lives on the streets of Sacramento was among the dozens of homeless veterans honored Friday during a Veterans Day ceremony at Loaves & Fishes’ Friendship Park. Fellow Marine Don Harper with Sacramento Stand Down, a support network for homeless veterans, attached a Marine Corps flag on the lapel of Zamugio’s fleece jacket and thanked him for his service. “It means the world to me,” said Zamugio.

Mark Oblan, a homeless veteran who served with the 101st Airborne Division known as the “Screaming Eagles,” was moved to tears as he raised his hand to salute. The event included a blessing from former Loaves & Fishes director, Sister Libby Fernandez, music by the Emerald Society Pipe Band and speakers including Congressman Ami Bera.

20181109_LS_HOMELESS_VETS_129_1.jpg
Mark Oblan, a veteran with the 101st Airborne Division is honored along with other homeless and formerly homeless veterans during a Veteran’s Day pinning ceremony at Loaves & Fishes in Sacramento on Friday, November 9, 2018.
Lezlie Sterling lsterling@sacbee.com

