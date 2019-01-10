The Homeless

Sacramento County seeks volunteers to help with 2019 homeless count at end of January

By Michael McGough

January 10, 2019 12:16 PM

‘This program has got me off the streets.’ From a tent on the river to a Natomas home

Susan Delph was homeless for seven years, and camped for the last two of them on the American River. For now, she lives in a residential home in South Natomas under a new Sacramento County programs that provides temporary shelter for the homeless.
By
Up Next
Susan Delph was homeless for seven years, and camped for the last two of them on the American River. For now, she lives in a residential home in South Natomas under a new Sacramento County programs that provides temporary shelter for the homeless.
By

Sacramento County has opened volunteer registration for 2019’s homeless point-in-time count at the end of January.

Anyone age 18 and over can participate in the canvassing event, which will ask volunteers to attend a 90-minute training session before going out on the evenings of Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

Volunteers will spend three to four hours one or both nights working throughout Sacramento to help obtain a more accurate count of the region’s homeless population, according to a news release by the county.

The count is being organized by Sacramento Steps Forward, which conducts a point-in-time canvassing effort every other year

Steps Forward spokesman Ben Avey said it has set a goal of attracting 800 volunteers for 2019 after previous years’ efforts had about 250 volunteers.

Should the number of registered volunteers exceed 800, Avey says the extra names will be added as alternates in the event that people don’t show up.

The online registration form is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WLV8VVT

  Comments  