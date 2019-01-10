Sacramento County seeks volunteers to help with 2019 homeless count at end of January

Sacramento County has opened volunteer registration for 2019’s homeless point-in-time count at the end of January.
Anyone age 18 and over can participate in the canvassing event, which will ask volunteers to attend a 90-minute training session before going out on the evenings of Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.
Volunteers will spend three to four hours one or both nights working throughout Sacramento to help obtain a more accurate count of the region’s homeless population, according to a news release by the county.
The count is being organized by Sacramento Steps Forward, which conducts a point-in-time canvassing effort every other year
Steps Forward spokesman Ben Avey said it has set a goal of attracting 800 volunteers for 2019 after previous years’ efforts had about 250 volunteers.
Should the number of registered volunteers exceed 800, Avey says the extra names will be added as alternates in the event that people don’t show up.
The online registration form is available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WLV8VVT.
