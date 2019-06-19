Major homeless shelter plans to lose 90 beds after Sacramento County budget cuts

Sacramento community leader discusses homeless population served by new shelter Leo McFarland, president and CEO of the Volunteers of America chapter in Sacramento, talks about the physical health challenges facing many of the homeless people who spent Wednesday night in the temporary shelter. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Leo McFarland, president and CEO of the Volunteers of America chapter in Sacramento, talks about the physical health challenges facing many of the homeless people who spent Wednesday night in the temporary shelter.

A major homeless nonprofit will need to shut down 90 beds, a dining hall and a culinary training program at its Mather Community Campus in Rancho Cordova if it does not receive more funding by July 1, the nonprofit said Wednesday.

It’s the largest cut facing Mather in its 23 years of operating, said Christie Holderegger of Volunteers of America.

“It’s going to be a huge impact to our community having up to 90 empty beds. It just doesn’t make sense.” Holderegger said.

VOA is set to lose at least $473,000 in state funding, according to the Sacramento County budget that takes effect July 1. The nonprofit also received fewer private donations this year, Holderegger said.

The 90 beds are used for a one-year program where homeless people can live and receive services to help get them into permanent housing.

The funding gap will also cause the nonprofit to shut down its community dining hall and culinary training kitchen, Holderegger said.





The kitchen provides shelter guests with three meals a day — important for residents who don’t have kitchens in their rooms — while the culinary training kitchen gives residents a chance to learn job training to prepare them for employment once they leave the shelter, Holderegger said.

All of the people who complete the culinary program find employment, Holderegger said.

The nonprofit had its funding cut from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development several years ago, Holderegger said. Last year, the nonprofit received about $800,000 in private donations to offset the losses, but this year there was a funding gap. The nonprofit leaders asked Sacramento County for additional funding in its new budget, but did not receive it, Holderegger said.





The county’s approved budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 includes $43 million in cuts, in large part to fund county jail improvements.

If the 90 beds are eliminated, the nonprofit will offer a total of 93 beds, including 40 that are reserved for homeless veterans, Holderegger said. The cuts would essentially shut down one of the 13 residential buildings on the Rancho Cordova campus.

Per the county’s approved budget, 15 percent of CalWORKs Expanded Subsidized Employment contracts will be reduced. Those contracts fund organizations that help residents receiving welfare benefits find permanent jobs.





The contracts helped place people with 178 employers last year, according to the budget. County staff reported that the reduction would “significantly reduce employment opportunities for the families” in the Welfare-to-Work program.

VOA’s $473,000 would come from their current $3.2 million contract as outlined in the budget.

Other social services groups receiving 15 percent cuts from CalWORKs include the Asian Resources, Inc., Bach Viet, Crossroads Diversified Services, Folsom Cordova Community Partnership, Lao Family Community Development and La Familia Counseling Center.