New location proposed for homeless shelter in this Sacramento neighborhood

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg has identified the next spot where he wants to open a large homeless shelter, but the councilman representing the area is vehemently opposed to it.

During what was expected to be a tense community meeting Monday in Meadowview, Steinberg proposed building a 100-bed shelter on a city-owned parking lot at the corner of Meadowview Road and Coral Gables Court, next to the Pannell Community Center.

“We chose this site after an exhaustive search by staff of all city-owned properties,” Steinberg said in a statement to The Sacramento Bee. “It’s paved, has access to utilities and sewer service and is large enough to provide outdoor space for guests and their pets. I would not advocate putting a shelter here if I thought it would hurt the neighborhood. Meadowview already has a substantial homeless population, and we would focus on bringing them in indoors.”

The shelter would cost the city about $10.1 million, according to a city staff report. That includes about $3.8 million for construction and $6.3 million for two years of operations.

The shelter would be a “low-barrier triage,” shelter, meaning people could bring their pets, partners and possessions. Shelter residents would not be screened for drugs and alcohol to be admitted.

That’s the part that most concerns Councilman Larry Carr, who represents Meadowview.

“Our kids have to walk to and from the Pannell Center to get home,” Carr said. “I’m concerned about it and everyone that I have talked to in this community is concerned about it. No one understands how this makes any rational sense.”

The site is also near a public pool, River Cats Independence Field, several apartment complexes and an incoming charter school, Carr said.

The tent-like shelter could probably be open before the winter, Steinberg said.

The shelter would offer housing, medical and mental health services on the 5-acre site. People who are homeless in the Meadowview area would be given first priority in the shelter, referred to the facility by the police’s homeless team.

The city received 962 calls for service related to homelessness in City Council District 8, which Carr represents, from Jan. 1 to Aug. 5 this year, Steinberg said.

The shelter would be modeled after the city’s Railroad Drive shelter, which closed April 20 after 17 months of operation. That shelter, in a north Sacramento warehouse, cost the city $5 million. Of the 658 people who stayed there, 164 found permanent housing, and an additional 100 found temporary housing, according to city data.

The city is also planning to open a large shelter at the Capitol Park Hotel, where 80 elderly and disabled residents currently live, in September. The city also plans to open shelters at the southeast end of Ethan Way on Cal Expo property, and near the corner of X Street and Alhambra Boulevard, pending state agency approvals. City leaders previously announced a proposal to open a shelter at the Florin Road light rail station, but they have since scrapped that plan.

Carr said he has not found any other sites for a shelter in his south Sacramento district, but has found several parking lots that could be used as “safe parking zones” for homeless who live in their cars to sleep in at night, with services, security, bathrooms and showers.

The Meadowview shelter requires City Council approval.

The City Council is set to vote Tuesday to approve the first step in an up-to-$5 million renovation project at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Library, in Meadowview, Steinberg noted.

“Improving Meadowview and other neighborhoods in Sacramento is a top priority for me,” Steinberg said in a statement.