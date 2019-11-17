Loaves & Fishes is getting ready for Thanksgiving. Here’s how you can help

As Loaves & Fishes prepares to feed Sacramento’s homeless with a Thanksgiving meal, the nonprofit soup kitchen and shelter is asking the community to help support the holiday celebration.

In a news release, Loaves & Fishes said it is expecting 1,000 guests at its annual Thanksgiving meal, which will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

“We need help from the community to take care of our homeless brothers and sisters, and to put together a nice Thanksgiving meal for them to enjoy,” executive director Noel Kammermann said in a prepared statement. “Many of our guests are no longer connected to family, and I am personally thankful that we can be here for them on this holiday, and each day throughout the year.”

Organizers are requesting donations of various Thanksgiving foods, including fresh or frozen turkeys or hams, store-bought pies and dinner rolls.

Other possible donations include cans of yams, cranberry sauce, apple juice and apple cider, marshmallows, cans of whipped cream, napkins, plastic utensils and Pepperidge Farms Dry Dressing Mix.

Donations can be delivered to the Loaves & Fishes warehouse at 1351 North C St., Sacramento. The warehouse is usually open from 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on weekdays, but will extend its closing by an hour Nov. 18-22.

Donations are preferred before Nov. 22 so Loaves & Fishes staff and volunteers have time to prepare for the meal.

“This festive meal is not possible without the community’s generous support,” Loaves & Fishes said in its release.

For more information about the Thanksgiving meal, visit sacloaves.org.