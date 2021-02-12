See new homeless shelter rising near Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood

Construction is finally underway on a new 100-bed homeless shelter on the border between Sacramento’s Curtis Park and Oak Park neighborhoods.

The shelter is on a lot bounded by Broadway, X Street and the interchange for Highway 99 and Highway 50.

The long delayed project was first scheduled to open in summer 2020, and was approved by the City Council in 2019 with minimal neighborhood objection. But the Federal Highway Administration sent a letter to Caltrans revoking approval for the project, which was on Caltrans-controlled land. Caltrans eventually signed a lease with the city in November.

A similar homeless shelter has opened in Meadowview next to the Pannell Community Center. That shelter serves women only.

The Broadway area has become the site of a number of homeless encampments, including one on Alhambra Boulevard, during the wait for the shelter’s construction.