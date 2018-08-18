Widow of Chad Irwin talks about the day her husband was killed by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies in 2016

Biba Caggiano and her husband opened her namesake Italian restaurant more than 30 years ago, when Sacramento's culinary scene was modest. Some of the city’s biggest food names – Randy Paragary, Patrick Mulvaney and Darrell Corti – discuss her legacy.
Karina Talamantes, 29, campaigns for a seat on the Sacramento County Board of Education on Sunday, May 20. She is running for the District 2 seat, which includes Natomas, North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights and Rio Linda. The election is June 5.
Robert Greear thought he would be dead by now from his meth addiction. Instead, he works Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove helping get others clean in an attempt to keep them out of prison.
Sacramento Bee columnist Marcos Breton talks with Daniel Hahn, Sacramento's next police chief, about growing up in Oak Park, being a cop in the town where he grew up and the strong influence of his mother.
Daniel Hahn, who currently leads Roseville’s force, is positioned to become the first African American top cop in Sacramento. On Wednesday, the 49-year-old Hahn accepted a conditional offer from the city to fill the job, according to city leaders.
Ernesto Delgado, owner and operator of the new restaurant, La Cosecha, in Cesar Chavez Park, envisions the park as a place for the young and old to gather and stroll through the plaza’s paths. Offering the taste of Mexico from the menu at La Cosec