S.F. Giants, I won’t support racism. So you aren’t getting any more of my money.

Democrat Mike Espy, left, challenges a answer from appointed U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., during their Nov. 20, 2018 Mississippi U.S. Senate debate in Jackson, Miss. Hopeful Democrats are eyeing a victory by driving up African American turnout after Hyde-Smith stirred outrage by telling a supporter she’d attend a “public hanging” if he asked. . (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool) Rogelio V. Solis AP