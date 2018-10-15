‘True Sacramentan’ Burnett Miller, former mayor and community icon, dies at 95

Former Sacramento Mayor Burnett Miller, a business leader, philanthropist and war hero who was featured in an acclaimed PBS documentary on World War II, has died. He was 95.

Miller, a lifelong Sacramentan whose roots in the city date to the 1860s, died late Sunday, according to his son Powell Miller.

Miller was briefly hospitalized last week and entered hospice care shortly before his death, his son said. But in spite of a bout with pneumonia, he was playing tennis until recently — his regular partner was legendary Sacramento artist Wayne Thiebaud — and last Thursday he managed to attend an inaugural awards ceremony named for him that honored his family’s lumber company and other longstanding Sacramento businesses.

“He told his family there was no way he wasn’t going to come” to the ceremony, said City Historian Marcia Eymann, who worked with Miller on numerous historical projects. The ceremony was held at the Sierra 2 community center in Curtis Park, and Miller was able to speak briefly at the event.

“He was a gentleman, he was a scholar, he was a leader, he deeply cared for his community,” she said. “He cared for the arts and he was devoted to history, and how important it was to the community.”

Among other things, Eymann said, Miller helped establish a trust to buy and restore some of the historic buildings in Old Sacramento decades ago. He was also a major contributor to the Crocker Art Museum, and Miller and his wife, Mimi, were major backers of an annual conference for writers and poets held at Squaw Valley, according to their friend Victoria Dalkey, an art critic and Sacramento Bee contributor.

“Burnett Miller was a true Sacramentan,” said current Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a prepared statement. “He was decent, hardworking, and a great contributor to the city’s civic life, arts and culture. He was an inspiration for how to live and serve with grace. And he played tennis well into his 90s.”

Miller served on the City Council from 1971 to 1977 and returned to politics in 1982, when the council chose him to serve out the remaining term of Mayor Phil Isenberg, who’d been elected to the Legislature.





During his political career he crossed paths with future State Treasurer Phil Angelides, who once challenged him for his City Council seat. Decades later, in 2017, Angelides honored his former rival by dedicating Burnett Miller Park at Angelides’ housing development, Mckinley Village.

“It’s a great honor,” Miller said that day. “All the streets here are named after former artists. Almost all of them were friends of mine, so it’s comfortable being in the place with my old friends.”

Angelides said Monday that Miller “was as close to a Renaissance man as we’ve had in the Sacramento region. … He loved politics and talking about society and where it’s going.”

“He loved life and lived it to its fullest,” Angelides said.

Born Sept. 2, 1923, he spent much of his career working in the family business: Burnett & Sons, a millwork and lumber company founded in the 1860s by his ancestors Philitus and Henry Burnett. The business, located in the Alkali Flat neighborhood, remains in family hands and is run by one of his sons, Jim.

Burnett Miller received the Purple Heart for his World War II service; his wartime experience was celebrated in the Ken Burns PBS documentary “The War,” which aired in 2007.

He was a sophomore at Santa Clara College when he went off to serve in the Army. He was eventually assigned to the 21st Armored Infrantry Battalion, saw action in the Battle of the Bulge, and captured 13 German soldiers in France. He suffered a concussion, shrapnel wounds and temporary deafness when a mortar shell exploded in a foxhole in January 1945. Three weeks later, he rejoined his unit and helped liberate Mauthausen concentration camp in Austria.

Later in life he traveled extensively, and visited some countries that were considered somewhat dangerous, according to Eymann. When she questioned him about the wisdom of visiting global hot spots, he told her, “After World War II, nothing really scares me,” she recalled.

Miller is survived by his wife, Mimi; sons Jim, Fitzgerald and Powell; daughters Simone, Mary and Margot; and three grandchildren.