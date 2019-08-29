Sacramento culinary legend Biba in pictures

Biba Caggiano gives a demonstration of making pasta and tips on its preparation in the kitchen of her restaurant August 30, 2012 in Sacramento.
Italian cooking teacher Biba Caggiano photographed Nov. 24, 1980
Portrait of Biba Caggiano on Feb. 13, 2008.
Biba Ristorante Italiano chef and owner Biba Caggiano celebrates her restaurant’s 30th anniversary this year in Sacramento on August 11, 2016.
Tony Sanguinetti, pasta chef and Biba Caggiano, owner of Biba Restaurant in Sacramento behind one of the restaurant’s specialties: a 10 layer lasagna, which is only served on Thursdays, on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2010.
Biba Caggiano. left, is greeted by Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson at Cesar Chavez Park in Sacramento on Oct. 31, 2012. Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson was joined by reps of local restaurants and farming communities to proclaim Sacramento as the “Farm-to-Fork Capital of America.”
Biba Caggiano swings into action to help the kitchen crew during the lunch-time rush at her midtown restaurant in 1989.
Biba Caggiano was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2001, underwent surgery and chemotherapy and is back at work at the restaurant in this January 2002 photo. She is seen visiting with chef Don Brown in the kitchen of the restaurant.
Biba Caggiano and state Assembly Speaker Willie Brown in 1989. Biba’s restaurant was a favorite of Brown’s. “I wanted them to be as comfortable here as they are in San Francisco. I wanted them to see the best of Sacramento,” he said.
Biba Caggiano asks her chef for a taste of beet gnocchi as they work out a change in the dish in 2011.
A pantheon of influential members of Sacramento’s food scene in 2006: from left, longtime chef for the Paragary Restaurant Group Kurt Spataro, Mikuni chef Taro Arai (sitting), La Bou founder Trong Nguyen, Fat City chef and food director Lina Fat, Waterboy chef and owner Rick Mahan, Lemon Grass chef and owner Mai Pham, El Novillero founder Joe Davalos, Biba Caggiano of Biba, and Paragary Restaurant Group owner Randy Paragary.
Biba Caggiano makes pasta in her kitchen on Dec. 20, 2000.
Biba Caggiano holds a plate of wild mushroom ravioli with shitake mushrooms and fresh tomatoes in December 1999. It is one of the dishes she will serve on New Year’s Eve at her restaurant.
Biba Caggiano visits the restaurant’s kitchen for a taste test on May 15, 2018.
Biba Caggiano toasts with her husband Vincent before dinner at their private table at Biba’s restaurant on May 15, 2018 in Sacramento.
Biba Caggiano embraces patron Rebecca Hollis before Hollis left Biba’s restaurant May 23, 2018. The restaurant opened in 1986 and has stayed faithful to her Italian upbringing and Italian cuisine.
